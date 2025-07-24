Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,710 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $372.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.60.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

