3,306 Shares in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.89.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $379.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $384.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

