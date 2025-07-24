Financial & Tax Architects LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $406.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

