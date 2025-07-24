Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,280.90.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,257.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,193.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

