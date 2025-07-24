Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 167,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $764,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 74,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of MRK stock opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $128.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

