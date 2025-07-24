Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111.8% during the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $191.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

