Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $10.10 Million Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 902,912 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.