Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,075,000 after buying an additional 129,365 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,152 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,109,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 594,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,500,000 after acquiring an additional 51,369 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

