Carnegie Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,444 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $71,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $291.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.