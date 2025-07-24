Mendel Money Management Purchases 29 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $728.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $683.78 and a 200 day moving average of $650.29. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $729.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.