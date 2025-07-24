SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.62. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

