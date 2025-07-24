Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.62 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $271.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $48,821.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

