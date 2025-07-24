Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4,979.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,517 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $25,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Public Storage by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 80,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 272,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $289.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.93.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

