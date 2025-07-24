Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,937,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 853,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,702,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.18.

MSCI Stock Up 1.0%

MSCI stock opened at $531.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.07. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

