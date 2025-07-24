Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after acquiring an additional 698,866 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 7,237,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $962,715,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,240,000 after acquiring an additional 158,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hess by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,844,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hess by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,124,000 after acquiring an additional 651,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank set a $155.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $160.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.95. Hess Corporation has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

