Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,199,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.2%

KKR opened at $148.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.26. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 35,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This trade represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp cut KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

