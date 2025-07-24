SFE Investment Counsel Sells 2,095 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Thor Industries by 135.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Thor Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Thor Industries Price Performance

THO stock opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.32%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

