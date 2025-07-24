SFE Investment Counsel Invests $712,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 112,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 502,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

