Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 4,649 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MMC opened at $209.76 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

