Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,645,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $988,750,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,980,000 after purchasing an additional 220,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,897,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.73.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MCO opened at $508.39 on Thursday. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $488.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

