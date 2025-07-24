Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 44,750 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 386.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,011,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO opened at $101.81 on Thursday. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,702.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

