Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $4.89 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 227,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $165.99 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

