Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 38,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,143.70. The trade was a 84.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $6,515,149.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,870,209. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,332 shares of company stock worth $107,911,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $189.27 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of -822.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. CICC Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.