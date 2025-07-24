What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for WTFC Q3 Earnings?

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $135.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 43.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 105,754 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

