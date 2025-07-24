Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CART opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $681,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,032,005 shares in the company, valued at $97,251,759.30. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,675.80. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,855 shares of company stock worth $1,807,195. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after buying an additional 2,841,559 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $105,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,409,000 after buying an additional 2,300,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,162,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

