Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jones Trading

Jones Trading upgraded shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Price Performance

CIFR stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.72. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 289,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,752,218.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,378,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,872,449.52. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,378,290 shares of company stock valued at $20,074,097 in the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 797,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,172,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,756 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 147,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,029,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.