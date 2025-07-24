Bank of America Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $78.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,023.64% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,083.92. The trade was a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 989,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

