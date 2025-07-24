Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWV. Melius initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $126.05 on Monday. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

