Opes Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,185,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 150,293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 792,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 65,654 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 692,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 682,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 348,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.