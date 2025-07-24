Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target at $21.76

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.76.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of ZTO opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $27.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 443,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

