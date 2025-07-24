Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVSE opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $60.58.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

