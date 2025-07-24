Opes Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $111.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

