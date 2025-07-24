Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,376 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 827,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,683,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,248,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

