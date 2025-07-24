Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.579. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Robert Half stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.00. Robert Half has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Robert Half by 19.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Robert Half by 498.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

