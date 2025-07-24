Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

