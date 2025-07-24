Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.