Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.