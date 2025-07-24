Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Makes New $216,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

