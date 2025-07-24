Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $560.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:DE opened at $514.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

