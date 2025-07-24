Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $466,000 Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $139,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $242.04 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $251.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $679.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.