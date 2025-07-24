Forge Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,895 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Forge Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 12.2% of Forge Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,754,000 after purchasing an additional 374,593 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSP opened at $187.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.22 and a 200-day moving average of $176.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

