Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $180.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

