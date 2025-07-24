Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Price Target at $83.80

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE:PB opened at $69.60 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,402.15. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $885,446 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,688,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,595,000 after purchasing an additional 102,044 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,739,000 after purchasing an additional 412,283 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,473,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,269,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,060 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

