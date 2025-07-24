Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 98.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,732 shares of company stock valued at $347,159. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lyft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Lyft by 42.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 110,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

