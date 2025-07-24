Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $24.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 40.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

