Analysts Set Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT at $3.13

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. William Blair raised Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ovid Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,012,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 237,445 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 943,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 315,126 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID opened at $0.70 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 4,562.23%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

