Analysts Set Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT at $3.13

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.13.
A number of analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. William Blair raised Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ovid Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on OVID
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6%
OVID opened at $0.70 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.13.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 4,562.23%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ovid Therapeutics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Kratos Defense Is Changing Warfare—Here’s What’s Driving It
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.