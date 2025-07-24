SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a jul 25 dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.

SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -318.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

SLG opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,791.57. The trade was a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 74.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

