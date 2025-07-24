Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th.

Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rollins has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Rollins by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 16.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

