Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Evertec alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evertec

Evertec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Evertec has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Evertec had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evertec will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $80,119.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,711.12. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 18,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $674,469.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,395.07. This represents a 34.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,976. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evertec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec by 4,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Evertec in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Evertec by 39.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Evertec by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

(Get Free Report

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.