First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (FTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

FTHY opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.